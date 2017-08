COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault and attempted murder in Colorado Springs.

According to police, the incident happened August 26 just before 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of S. Chelton Road. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the area and at the scene located a woman who reported being strangled by her boyfriend. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jerral Barnett Ford. He was arrested the same day and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for sexual assault, attempted second degree murder, first degree assault and additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.