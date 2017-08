COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of bikers hopped on the hogs Sunday for a poker run benefiting the group that comes to the rescue when someone is in danger.

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team helps with lost hikers, high-angle rescues, and disaster relief. They’re all volunteers, relying only on donations. That’s where events like the Mac Cicak Search and Rescue Ride come in handy.

It was founded in honor of Mac Cicak, a big supporter of local search and rescue, who died three years ago.

“I look around and I look at the power our biker community has here in Colorado Springs and the good that they do,” Mac’s daughter and ride coordinator Niki Cicak said. “People come out in droves to support local charities. They want to be a part of our local community, and bikers are some of the most generous people you will ever meet. I can promise you that.”

You can still make a donation on the Mac Cicak Search and Rescue Ride Facebook page.