DICKINSON, Texas — A heartbreaking photo shows the devastation caused by flooding in Texas.

CNN reporter Ed Lavandera shared the picture of the two dogs sitting in a boat with floodwaters nearly coming up to the top of a garage and a car nearby almost fully submerged.

Apparently the dogs had to be left behind when their owners had to evacuate because of flooding caused by heavy rains from Harvey.

Lavandera captioned the photo, “I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”