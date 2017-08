COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Blood donors across the country are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met during the aftermath of Harvey.

Eligible donors nationwide, especially those with type O-positive blood, are urged to make and keep donation appointments as soon as possible.

Officials say giving blood in the coming days and weeks will be integral, especially since blood drives in parts of Texas have been cancelled due to dangerous widespread flooding.

Officials say those with type O blood are critically important at this time because type O blood is the only blood type that can be safely transfused to most patients with other blood types and is frequently used in emergency situations.

If you are interested in donating blood, contact any of the following organizations to find a local blood drive and schedule an appointment:

According to officials with Bonfils Blood Center, as of Monday afternoon, 386 people have come out to Bonfils donor centers or blood drives across Colorado. Of that number, 29 were at the Colorado Springs donor center.

Officials say callers who made appointments Monday will be donating over the next few days.

There has been an increase in the number of walk-in donors. Bonfils officials say there were nearly a dozen walk-ins at the Colorado Springs donor center.

You can look up upcoming blood drives in southern Colorado on Bonfils.org.