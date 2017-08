GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Montrose man is facing multiple charges in connection with an investigation involving an alleged sexual assault on a child.

Joshua M. Hemphill, 25, was arrested by agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, August 23. He was taken to Montrose County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Officials say the initial investigation was based on information provided by an alleged victim.

Hemphill was previously employed by the Dolores County Sheriff’s Office and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. He is not currently working in law enforcement.

The CBI is working closely with the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If you have any information, call CBI’s Tip Line at 303-239-4243.