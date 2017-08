COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he tried to entice three children in southern Colorado Springs last month, according to police.

Police said around 1 p.m. July 28, they got a call about a man trying to entice three children on East St. Elmo Avenue just east of South Nevada Avenue. The man was in a car and left the area after the caller confronted him, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Garbacz, 46. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. He was arrested in Chaffee County on Friday.

Garbacz is charged with enticement of a child and attempted second-degree kidnapping, both felonies.