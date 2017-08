COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he bit an officer while being arrested in downtown Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said just before 3 a.m., they got a call about an assault in the area of Platte Avenue and Cascade Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, Robert Gill, holding a stick. The officers tried to arrest Gill, but he refused to comply. They tried to tase him, but it was ineffective. Two officers then tried to physically restrain him, but he began assaulting them, according to police. During the fight, one officer was bitten on the hand and the other was hit on the head.

Gill was eventually arrested, taken to the hospital for treatment, and then jailed on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer.