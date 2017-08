COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local home health care service is accepting donations for those affected by Harvey in Texas.

The owners of Right at Home are originally from Houston and will be driving there Wednesday, August 30 to volunteer and deliver supplies, according to Jenny Long, Director of Operations.

“Our local owners were born and raised in Houston, and both Liz and Peter are devastated to see their hometown under feet of water as well as the thousands of people and animals left with nothing because of this storm,” Long said. “Right at Home Colorado Springs is dedicated to doing its part to improve the quality of life for those in distress in Southeast Texas and call upon the community of Colorado Springs to find it in their heart to donate much needed items.”

Items in great need include the following:

Nonperishable foods

Canned foods

Water

Diapers

Baby food

Pet supplies/food

Towels

Donations of any kind are welcome. You can drop off donations Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Right at Home office located at 1902 E. Boulder Street in Colorado Springs.