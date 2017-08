COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eight members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department have been deployed to Houston to assist in search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Harvey.

City officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) Saturday, August 26 for the deployment to Texas.

The deployment can last up to 14 days, with two travel days on either end, for a potential of 18 days.

The eight members of CSFD will join others from across Colorado to make up the 45-person CO-TF1 roster.

Right now there are 13 FEMA urban search and rescue teams deployed to Texas.

CSFD has been a participating agency of CO-TF1 since 2013, with 15 members on the team filling a variety of specialties, which include rescue, hazardous materials, medical and logistics. As a participating agency, CSFD has signed a Memorandum of Agreement, which obligates this organization to provide qualified personnel when the team is activated to support national disasters.