Dog carrying entire bag of dog food spotted roaming around Texas neighborhood

SINTON, Texas — A dog photographed in Texas carrying a bag of dog food in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey has become a viral hero.

The dog, a golden retriever mix named Otis, accidentally got loose Friday night during the storm while in the care of Salvador Segovia, who was watching Otis for his 5-year-old grandson who had fled the city earlier due to flooding, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Segovia checked his porch the next morning and noticed Otis and the bag of food was missing. He drove around searching for Otis, and was flagged down by a neighbor who saw Otis with the bag of food roaming the area.

Resident Tiele Dockens posted the photo of the dog on Facebook Saturday, saying Otis was headed home when the photo was taken. The golden retriever has been reunited with his owner.

The post has since been shared around 37,000 times.