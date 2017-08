COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Going up America’s Mountain is tough on two wheels, but one local 13-year-old conquered the 19 miles up Pikes Peak on a unicycle!

Levi Giffin has only been unicycling for three months, training in Garden of the Gods.

On Sunday, Levi took on Pikes Peak, with mom following behind on her bike.

Levi said it was really a tough ride and at one point he almost gave up.

“When I hit the halfway point I didn’t know it was halfway so I thought I was almost done but then my family came and told me how much longer so I almost started crying there,” Levi said.

But he just kept on peddling, making it up Pikes Peak in eight hours!

He says his family’s support along with cheering from the community made the ride well worth it.