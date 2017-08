COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local chefs came together Sunday for a night of wining and dining, in an event that’s good for the palate and the police.

Thanks to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs and Shield 616, chefs from hot spots all over town, like Red Gravy, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, and Pikes Peak Community College, whipped up some amazing-looking dishes at Vittles for Vests, a fundraising dinner for CSPD at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

All of the money raised goes to help buy tactical equipment to outfit police officers.

“There are 683 uniformed officers with CSPD, and this dinner tonight will help close the gap of the $27,000 remaining to be raised to make sure every single one of those officers has that gear,” Police Foundation of Colorado Springs chairman Kyle Hybl said.

The total fundraising goal for the police foundation’s effort is $430,000.