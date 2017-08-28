City’s 2C road improvement project under budget, on schedule By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 28, 2017, 9:27 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city’s 2C paving operation is pushing ahead, and acording to city leaders, it’s under budget! So far this year, the 2C project has paved more than 135 miles of Colorado Springs roadways. The budget for 2017’s road repairs is just over $49 million, and road crews are under budget by more than 17 percent. The work is also on schedule. By the end of the year, the 2C project is on track to pave more than 240 miles of roadways in Colorado Springs. Learn more about 2C road improvement here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Posts Downtown Colorado Springs congestion will worsen in coming weeks City launches interactive map showing all infrastructure projects in Colorado Springs Marksheffel Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway connector now open Intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue, Weber Street reopens to through traffic Advertisement