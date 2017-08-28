City’s 2C road improvement project under budget, on schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city’s 2C paving operation is pushing ahead, and acording to city leaders, it’s under budget!

So far this year, the 2C project has paved more than 135 miles of Colorado Springs roadways.

The budget for 2017’s road repairs is just over $49 million, and road crews are under budget by more than 17 percent.

The work is also on schedule. By the end of the year, the 2C project is on track to pave more than 240 miles of roadways in Colorado Springs.

