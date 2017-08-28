Burglary suspect arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A burglary suspect was arrested in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Cucharras Street, near Wahsatch Avenue and S. Corona Street.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a trailer in the area and were able to set up containment, while verifying the suspect, Ryan Lackey, 29, was still on scene.

After several minutes, Lackey was convinced by authorities to get out of the trailer.

Lackey was taken into custody and was charged with second degree burglary.