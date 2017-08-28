Burglary suspect arrested in Colorado Springs By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 28, 2017, 10:29 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Ryan Lackey / Colorado Springs Police Department COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A burglary suspect was arrested in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Cucharras Street, near Wahsatch Avenue and S. Corona Street. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a trailer in the area and were able to set up containment, while verifying the suspect, Ryan Lackey, 29, was still on scene. After several minutes, Lackey was convinced by authorities to get out of the trailer. Lackey was taken into custody and was charged with second degree burglary. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Advertisement