Teams race across Prospect Lake for annual International Dragon Boat Festival

By Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An ancient Chinese tradition was brought back to Prospect Lake at Memorial Park.

The second annual Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, August 26.

Seventeen teams raced across the lake for bragging rights on the water and 20 paddlers competed in a variety of races, with teams coming from Denver and Colorado Springs.

Organizers say it’s not only the athletes bringing their A-game — it’s social groups and businesses who have taken on the sport to build camaraderie and teamwork.

