Senior citizens rescued from flooded nursing home in Texas

DICKINSON, Texas — Rescue crews saved at least 15 senior citizens from a flooded nursing home in Dickinson Sunday.

In a photo posted to Twitter, senior residents can be seen sitting in waist-deep water.

“La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients,” tweeted Timothy McIntosh. “Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET.”

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

McIntosh, of Tampa, Florida, received the picture from Trudy Lampson, his mother-in-law and owner of La Vita Bella around 9 a.m., according to The Daily News.

Some were skeptical if the photo was real, but others tweeted photos of flooded areas nearby.

This is taken from the second floor of a home that is less than a mile away. And Dickinson Bayou is between them. Very plausible pic.twitter.com/1U6mahjdK2 — Donna Joy (@djoy_326) August 27, 2017

According to The Daily News, the nursing home residents were rescued by helicopter.

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the paper.

McIntosh’s tweet for help was retweeted nearly 2,500 times. “Thanks to all the true believers that re-tweeted and got the news organizations involved. It pushed La Vita Bella to #1 on the priority list,” McIntosh tweeted after the rescue.