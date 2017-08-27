Man found dead on train tracks off I-25 and W. Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a train overnight in Colorado Springs Sunday.

Police responded just after midnight to the area of I-25 and W. Bijou Street after BNSF Railway notified them that a train had hit a man who was laying on the tracks.

Authorities are investigating this incident as a suicide.

