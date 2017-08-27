Man found dead on train tracks off I-25 and W. Bijou Street By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 27, 2017, 10:29 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a train overnight in Colorado Springs Sunday. Police responded just after midnight to the area of I-25 and W. Bijou Street after BNSF Railway notified them that a train had hit a man who was laying on the tracks. Authorities are investigating this incident as a suicide. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Advertisement