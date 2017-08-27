Local Red Cross volunteers in Houston to help with Harvey aftermath

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado and Wyoming Regions of the American Red Cross sent over two dozen people to the gulf coast of Texas to assist in aftermath efforts.

Sally Bloomfield was one of the Red Cross volunteers sent south, she described the Houston area as, “just a lot, a lot of rain.”

“Lots and lots of flooding, people being rescued out of homes,” Bloomfield said, “water up to the bottoms of bridges and up to the signs that go across the highway.”

She said it’s difficult for her teams to get out to assist people because of all of the road flooding. “It’s been a real challenging day, this is going to be a big effort,” Bloomfield said, “this is going to go on for a while.”

Right now the Red Cross has about a thousand volunteers near the gulf coast of Texas, and they’re in it for the long haul.

“We expect to throw another thousand volunteers down that way later this week, many of them will come from Colorado,” Bill Fortune, Communications for CO and WY Red Cross regions, said.

There are currently 30 shelters set up in Texas, “last night we had over 2,000 people staying in our shelters,” Fortune said, “we’re expecting that number to grow astronomically today and Monday.”

The American Red Cross provides a safe place to stay, warm meals, and anything you might need in the aftermath of the worst disaster Texas has ever seen.

“We will work with every individual person, and just give them hope that there’s a future,” Fortune said.

But, he reminds people, the Red Cross exists on donations, “the service the Red Cross provides is a gift from the American public.”

In situations like these, sometimes it’s hope these folks need the most.

“When you work with someone who has lost everything, there really isn’t much that you can say,” Fortune said, “other than to give them the hope and the confidence that they can take care of themselves once this phase of this disaster is over.”

You can donate in three ways:

Visit the website: https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

Call: 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)

Text: HARVEY to 90999