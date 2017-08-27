Littleton Fire Rescue saves horse stuck in mud at Littleton pond By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 27, 2017, 8:41 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) LITTLETON, Colo. — A horse is now safe and free after a sticky situation at a Littleton Pond on Saturday. According to Littleton Fire Rescue, a crew responded to a call for a horse rescue at South Titan Pond around 5 p.m. Horse rescue by Littleton Fire Rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Horse rescue by Littleton Fire Rescue x Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Latest Galleries Sarus crane at Denver Zoo August 28 Fugitive Finder August 21 Fugitive Finder August 14 Fugitive Finder July 31 Fugitive Finder July 17 Fugitive Finder July 10 Fugitive Finder June 29 Birthdays June 19 Fugitive Finder June 5 Fugitive Finder Officials say the horse — named Courage — was out for a ride with his owner when he got stuck in the mud of a marshy area at the pond. The crew of at least 13 were able to safely pull Courage out of the pond. He was not injured. Way to go, Littleton Fire Rescue! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Posts Russian teams calling off search for Littleton police officer who disappeared on Russia’s Mount Elbrus Littleton police officer disappears while climbing Russia’s Mount Elbrus 1 person injured after car crashes into private pond in Colorado Springs Improvements visible after city invests in storm water management, residents say Advertisement