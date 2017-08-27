Littleton Fire Rescue saves horse stuck in mud at Littleton pond

LITTLETON, Colo. — A horse is now safe and free after a sticky situation at a Littleton Pond on Saturday.

According to Littleton Fire Rescue, a crew responded to a call for a horse rescue at South Titan Pond around 5 p.m.

Officials say the horse — named Courage — was out for a ride with his owner when he got stuck in the mud of a marshy area at the pond.

The crew of at least 13 were able to safely pull Courage out of the pond. He was not injured.

Way to go, Littleton Fire Rescue!

