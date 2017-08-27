FCSO searching for owner of dog found running along highway

By Published:
Recognize this pup? Contact FCSO if you do. / Fremont County Sheriff's Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Recognize this sweet dog?

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help returning this pup to its rightful owner.

The dog, described by officials as “very sweet but very scared,” was found running on the highway between Highway 50 and Highway 5 Sunday morning.

He’s currently recovering at the Humane Society of Fremont County.

If you know who his owner is, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-784-3411 and press 1 at the recording.

 

 

