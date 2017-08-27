FCSO searching for owner of dog found running along highway By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 27, 2017, 3:56 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Recognize this pup? Contact FCSO if you do. / Fremont County Sheriff's Office FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Recognize this sweet dog? Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help returning this pup to its rightful owner. The dog, described by officials as “very sweet but very scared,” was found running on the highway between Highway 50 and Highway 5 Sunday morning. He’s currently recovering at the Humane Society of Fremont County. If you know who his owner is, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-784-3411 and press 1 at the recording. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Advertisement