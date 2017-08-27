Department of Corrections investigating offender’s death By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 27, 2017, 10:05 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of offender Benjamin Davis, officials announced Sunday. Right now, prison authorities along with the Office of the Inspector General are reviewing this incident. At this time authorities are investigating Davis’ death as a suicide. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Advertisement