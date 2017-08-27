Department of Corrections investigating offender’s death

By Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of offender Benjamin Davis, officials announced Sunday.

Right now, prison authorities along with the Office of the Inspector General are reviewing this incident.

At this time authorities are investigating Davis’ death as a suicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.

 

 

