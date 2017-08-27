Debate over Confederacy symbols spreads to Colorado school

GREELEY, Colo. — The national debate over Confederate statues has spread to a northern Colorado high school whose mascot is called the Rebel and wears a costume resembling a Civil War uniform.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Weld Central School District considers the mascot to be a symbol of Weld Central High School pride, not racism.

Superintendent Greg Rabenhorst says he’s received a handful of calls from parents and alumni, most supportive of the mascot.

An online petition supporting the mascot had more than 1,100 signatures Friday. Another asking for a change had only about 30 as of Saturday afternoon.

An Aug. 12 demonstration supporting a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and prompted a debate over monuments to the Confederacy. A counter-protester was killed when a car struck a crowd.

