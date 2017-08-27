Debate over Confederacy symbols spreads to Colorado school By Associated Press Published: August 27, 2017, 9:43 am Updated: August 27, 2017, 9:47 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) GREELEY, Colo. — The national debate over Confederate statues has spread to a northern Colorado high school whose mascot is called the Rebel and wears a costume resembling a Civil War uniform. According to the Greeley Tribune, Weld Central School District considers the mascot to be a symbol of Weld Central High School pride, not racism. Superintendent Greg Rabenhorst says he’s received a handful of calls from parents and alumni, most supportive of the mascot. An online petition supporting the mascot had more than 1,100 signatures Friday. Another asking for a change had only about 30 as of Saturday afternoon. An Aug. 12 demonstration supporting a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and prompted a debate over monuments to the Confederacy. A counter-protester was killed when a car struck a crowd. Read the full story at GreeleyTribune.com. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Posts Woodland Park community trying to restore veteran’s memorial that was replaced by public toilet Season for West Nile virus continues in Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner addresses tough crowd at Colorado Springs town hall Colorado leaders respond to Charlottesville crash Advertisement