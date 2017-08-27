Community creates GoFundMe pages to support families of Fort Carson soldiers killed last week

FORT CARSON, Colo. — After officials identified three Fort Carson soldiers who died last week, the local community responded by creating GoFundMe pages to support the families they left behind.

Sgt. Michael J. Martinez, 22, was found unresponsive and was medically evacuated to a German medical facility, where he was pronounced dead. He died Tuesday, August 22 around 10 p.m. Fort Carson time. Martinez was serving a nine-month deployment in Germany.

The second Fort Carson soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lamont Williams, 38, was killed while on terminal leave in Stafford County, Virginia Tuesday, August 22.

The third Fort Carson soldier, Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte, 20, was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday, August 23 at a training area during an exercise using live ammunition.

GoFundMe pages have been created for Martinez and Turcotte.