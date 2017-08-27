All Breed Rescue & Training holds first adoption event at new home By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 27, 2017, 9:18 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of adorable, rescued at-risk dogs in our area are waking up in some cozy new beds. After 19 years at the same location, award-winning local nonprofit All Breed Rescue & Training has found a new, more spacious facility. The rescue will now have more than 1,300 square feet of space for kennels, as well as three new training rooms and a separate canine lifestyle center for large classes and events. Since 1994, All Breed Rescue & Training has been saving, rehabilitating and finding forever homes for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanasia. Saturday, August 26 marked the 19th annual ‘Romp in the Park’ — the first time the nonprofit has ever been able to hold the event in their own home. Learn more about All Breed Rescue & Training here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Advertisement