All Breed Rescue & Training holds first adoption event at new home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of adorable, rescued at-risk dogs in our area are waking up in some cozy new beds.

After 19 years at the same location, award-winning local nonprofit All Breed Rescue & Training has found a new, more spacious facility.

The rescue will now have more than 1,300 square feet of space for kennels, as well as three new training rooms and a separate canine lifestyle center for large classes and events.

Since 1994, All Breed Rescue & Training has been saving, rehabilitating and finding forever homes for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanasia.

Saturday, August 26 marked the 19th annual ‘Romp in the Park’ — the first time the nonprofit has ever been able to hold the event in their own home.

Learn more about All Breed Rescue & Training here.

