2nd annual Colorado Springs Comic Con takes on southern Colorado

By Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lines were out door as the second annual Colorado Springs Comic Con kicked off Saturday.

A little bit of everything from storm troopers to Harley Quinns, even characters from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ were at the event!

The FOX21 SOCO CW team was also on hand as the second day of Comic Con took on Colorado Springs.

You can still get in on the cosplay fun Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids.

>> Click here for more information.

 

