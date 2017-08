Related Coverage Entertainment lineup announced for 2017 Colorado State Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

The Colorado State Fair is back in town!

The State Fair Parade kicks off the start to the fair Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run through downtown Pueblo.

Local organizations from high school bands to radio stations participate in the fun.

The event is free, so make sure to bring your chairs or blankets and some sunscreen.

After the parade, you can check out day two of the fair. New attractions at the fair include the sea lion splash, stilt walkers and a zip line ride through the fairgrounds.

Admission is $10 for adults 13 and older and $7 for kids ages 5 to 12. Kids under age 4 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Military personnel get a $2 discount daily with valid ID, except on special discount days.

The fair runs until Labor Day.

