Teen caught smuggling tiger cub into US from Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A tiger cub found last week being smuggled into the U.S. at the Mexico border is in overall good health, according to officials at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

According to officials, the small male Bengal tiger cub was found while customs officials were inspecting a car entering the U.S. from Mexico. The car’s 18-year-old driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested.

The tiger cub was brought to the veterinary hospital at San Diego Zoo Safari Park and has been in the care of veterinary staff since he was found last Wednesday.

“His heart and lungs sound good, his blood work looked great and since he took a bottle from us, it’s a good sign he’ll continue to thrive,” Dr. Jim Oosterhuis, principal veterinarian, said in a statement.

Officials say the cub, estimated to be between 5 to 6-weeks-old, is in overall good health. He will continue to receive care at the Animal Care Center nursery until U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determine his permanent home.