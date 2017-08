COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man wanted out of Park County was arrested by Colorado Springs police after he was found hiding in a store Friday morning.

The suspect, 50-year-old Michael Bennett, was wanted for a violation of a protection order and possible parole violation out of Park County.

According to police, they received information that Bennett was with his son in the area of 8100 Voyager Parkway near I-25 and Academy Bouelvard North.

Police responded to the area and found Bennett and his son, but both fled the area. A short foot chase ensued and both Bennett and his son were found in a neighboring business.

Both were taken into custody.