Shield 616 donates 38 active shield kits to local law enforcement agencies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than three dozen of Colorado’s finest now have some new gear to keep them better protected while they protect us.

A total 38 active shield kits were presented to law enforcement by Shield 616 on Friday, with 34 going to Colorado Springs police officers and three going to El Paso County sheriff’s deputies. One vest is going to a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy.

“It’s pretty much Christmas in August and you can see the smiles, you can see the hugs, it’s not only about the gear it’s about building new, healthy relationships between the officers and their local community,” said Jake Skifstad, president and founder of Shield 616.

The active shield kits come with protective shields, helmets and bulletproof vests.