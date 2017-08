Related Coverage Video shows Denver high school cheerleaders being held down, forced into splits

DENVER, Colo. — One of the cheerleaders in a video showing girls being forced into splits during a cheer practice at East High School is speaking out.

“He told us it was normal so I just figured, so be it,” Ally Wakefield told KDVR. “The world is a scary place and the people you think you can trust, you can’t always and that you just have to be conscious of who you are with and just trust your gut feeling.”

Wakefield took the videos of herself and other cheerleaders being forced into splits, thus prompting an investigation by Denver Public School and the Denver Police Department.

Sine speaking up, Wakefield said she has been cyberbullied online, with some people trying to discredit her injuries and others even going as far as telling her to kill herself.

Wakefield said despite the cyberbullying, she hopes it inspires other cheerleaders who may be experiencing a similar situation to speak up, too.

Police are investigating this as child abuse.

