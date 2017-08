COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Construction is underway for School District 49’s newest addition to the Falcon Zone — Bennett Ranch Elementary School.

On Friday afternoon, the district in eastern Colorado Springs and Falcon broke ground on the neighborhood’s first new elementary school in more than 10 years.

It’s all thanks to nearly two-thirds of voters approving a no-tax increase mill levy override last November.

Students who will attend the new school were the first to join in on the groundbreaking at the school’s campus located north of Falcon Middle School.

“We are so excited today to break ground on Bennett Ranch Elementary School,” said principal Brian Smith. “It’s going to provide some great opportunities for our kids with new classroom space, new technology, new innovative, creative lesson design. We’re hoping to bring about new 22nd century skills as we stay on the cutting edge of providing opportunities for our kids.”

Bennett Ranch Elementary is set to open in fall 2018.

A second elementary school approved by voters will be built near Marksheffel and Woodmen and is expected to open its doors in 2019.