COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Powers and Omaha. Right now all southbound lanes are blocked.

Southbound traffic on Powers is being detoured at Palmer Park Boulevard.

Additionally, officers are on the scene of another crash in the area of Powers and Galley.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.