LOVELAND, Colo. — One Colorado homeowner is taking on his HOA with a unique sign of his own.

Rich Stephens planted a sign right in front of his Loveland home.

While it doesn’t really fit in with the manicured lawn and landscaping, Stephens said he put up the sign after a long list of disputes with the HOA, including restrictions on the number of planters and a colonial flag on the side of the house.

The family feels members of the board are targeting them because of their support for President Trump in the election.

“Somebody does not like our political affiliation, because of that they started this vendetta,” said homeowner Colleen Stephens.

Stephens says he’s not willing to move, but he is willing to go to jail.

He just wants a letter of apology and says he’ll remove the massive sign.