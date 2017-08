COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a private Colorado Springs pond Saturday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 3:45 p.m., saying they responded to Alsace Way and Brown Bear Lane, which is located off S. Nevada Avenue and E. Cheyenne Road.

According to fire officials, the vehicle ran through telephone boxes, a private fence, and a spruce tree before ending up in the private pond.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash at this time.