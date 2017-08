Two local high schools kicked off the football season Friday: the Rampart Rams and Liberty Lancers. The last time these two teams met, Rampart crushed Liberty, winning it 42-14. And Friday night? Well, just take a look at the highlights.

This story is part of FOX21’s Sports Overtime series, celebrating high school football in southern Colorado. Sports Overtime airs every Friday at 10 p.m. on FOX21 News. Tap here for more Sports Overtime stories.