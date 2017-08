COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the five people who robbed a victim at gunpoint in Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2:45 p.m. As the victim was walking by an SUV, the people inside the SUV started a casual conversation to draw the victim toward them, according to police. A passenger in the SUV then pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack.

The SUV left and was later seen in the area of Prospect Street and Cucharras Street, according to police.

Police said the suspects are five white men in their teens or 20s. The suspect vehicle is a stolen white 2016 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate number YQJ 074.

Police said the victim was not injured in the robbery.