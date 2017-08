COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens were arrested after they were spotted in a stolen car in western Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just before 6 p.m., a teen robbed another teen at gunpoint in Garden of the Gods Park, then left in a stolen car. Officers spotted the car headed east on Colorado Avenue and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers later spotted the car in southeastern Colorado Springs and set up containment. The driver of the car and another teen were arrested after a short foot chase, according to police.

Police said they also recovered a second stolen car in the investigation.