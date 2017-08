Tap ► on the video above for interviews with head coach Andy Watts, senior quarterback Luc Andrada, and senior wide receiver/tight end John Orona.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo East Eagles hold the state’s longest active football championship streak, winning three consecutive titles.

This year, head coach Andy Watts enters his second season as the man in charge. Like any championship team, the Eagles are ready to seal Pueblo East’s football legacy.

With 25 seniors on the roster, experience is on their side. The team will find its leadership under junior quarterback Luc Andrada, who said the pressure heading into this season is much higher compared to last.

This season, players say, fans should be prepared to recognize the depth of the team’s passing and run game.

Managing expectations is key for Watts, who said the team will approach every game like a playoff one.

The Eagles will kick off the season September 1, when they host Longmont.

