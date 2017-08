Tap ► on the video above for interviews with Pine Creek senior nose guard Christion Louis, sophomore running back David Moore, and head coach Todd Miller.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a 1-2 start last season, the Pine Creek Eagles desperately needed a spark to turn their season around, and they found it in a freshman.

The Eagles captured the 4A state title, and despite looking a bit different this season, they say they’re ready to defend their championship crown.

After losing 22 seniors to graduation, the biggest test for the Eagles will be finding their identity and cohesiveness as a football team. One player everyone will count on is David Moore, the sophomore running back who led the team to its 2016 Class 4A title after rushing more than 1,500 yards and 18 scores last season.

This season, sights are set on cementing Pine Creek as a place of football greatness. The Eagles are looking to capture their fourth title in five years–a task that will take determination, grit, and, of course, time.

The Eagles are currently ranked number one in the Denver Post prep power rankings ahead of this season. They’ll kick off September 2 when they travel to take on Vista Ridge.

