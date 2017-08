COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed two convenience stores in southern Colorado Springs overnight.

Police said the first robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at a store on South Academy Boulevard just east of Highway 115. The robber pointed a weapon at an employee and got away with money and cigarettes, according to police.

While officers were investigating that robbery, the same suspect tried to rob the Diamond Shamrock on Cheyenne Meadows Road, according to police. Police said an employee saw the suspect arrive and was able to lock himself into the office before the suspect came into the store. The suspect didn’t have any contact with the victim, and may have left the store with some cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect has not been arrested.