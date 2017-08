COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was shot in the foot at an El Paso County home early Friday morning.

Deputies said it happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Bramble Lane, which is in the neighborhood just northeast of Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road. The toddler was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.