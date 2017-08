FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain police are investigating after 10 cars were broken into and another one was stolen in the Cumberland Green neighborhood.

Police said the crimes happened over the past week. Officers are following up on several leads, but no suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking neighborhood residents with outside surveillance cameras to check the footage from the past week and contact police if the cameras caught anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-382-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).