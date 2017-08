Tap ► on the video above for interviews with senior inside linebacker Iosua Mika, head coach Jake Novotny, and senior running back Eric Donnell.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Trojans of Fountain-Fort Carson are looking to beef up their credibility, and their 2017 squad may be the team to do it.

It’s year two under the Jake Novotny regime, and the culture of Trojans football is taking positive strides forward.

Despite a playoff appearance in 2016, Fountain-Fort Carson is coming off an unsatisfactory 3-8 season. This senior class aims to turn that around.

Make no mistake, this Trojan team has put in the work to produce wins on the field. So this season, get ready to see a new offensive scheme from first-year offensive coordinator Jeremy Mercer which indicates discipline and adheres to routine and hard work.

Fountain-Fort Carson is not the same team we’ve seen recently. They’re ready to prove just that when they open the season on the road against Ralston Valley.

This story is part of FOX21’s Sports Overtime series, celebrating high school football in southern Colorado. Sports Overtime airs every Friday at 10 p.m. on FOX21 News. Tap here for more Sports Overtime stories.