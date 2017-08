Related Coverage Soldier dies in training accident at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier serving a nine-month deployment in Germany died earlier this week, according to post officials.

Officials said Sgt. Michael J. Martinez, 22, was found unresponsive and was medically evacuated to a German medical facility, where he was pronounced dead. He died around 10 p.m. Tuesday Fort Carson time, or 6 a.m. Wednesday German time.

Martinez, who was with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, was deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area on January 21. He was serving a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, according to post officials.

Martinez was originally from Norwalk, California. He joined the Army in July 2013 and arrived at Fort Carson in October 2016.

Army officials are still trying to determine how Martinez died.

No photo of Martinez was immediately available.