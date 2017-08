COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCCS is gaining local and even national attention, but not for good reason.

The controversy is all over a flyer that several FOX21 viewers brought to our attention.

The flyer was the first edition of a newsletter titled Social Justice Collective Weekly. The article gaining attention is titled “Should Veterans Be Banned From UCCS and Other Universities?”

The article was written by Terry Steinawitz, who UCCS said has no affiliation with the university, nor does the newsletter as a whole.

Steinawitz’s article claims veterans are distracting students in the classroom, they are a right-wing group that needs to be suppressed, and they should not be allowed to attend four-year universities.

We spoke to veterans who agree to the right of free speech, but do not agree whatsoever with the article written.

“Their right to do that exists because of people like us,” Tim Little, Army veteran and Student Veteran Organization president, said.

Little said they will continue to fight for the freedoms of everyone in this country.

“Although we don’t agree with the things some people say, we will defend to the death for their right to say it,” he said.

UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy released a statement regarding the flyer Friday morning, saying, “People earn the right to study at UCCS by virtue of hard work and individual effort, and we do not bar the door.”

“UCCS does not endorse and vigorously rejects the offensive viewpoints expressed in the flyer,” he said.

The next step for the university, however, is not to take the flyer down.

“Though we may not like it, we will not be censoring other people’s viewpoints,” UCCS spokesman Tom Hutton said.

The Student Veteran Organization at UCCS is hosting a discussion panel on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. so that UCCS students and members of our community can come address any questions or concerns they may have.