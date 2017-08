Tap ► on the video above for interviews with Doherty senior offensive lineman Nathan Knebel, senior running back Julian Cooks, and head coach Jeff Krumlauf.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Doherty Spartans are expected to be good at football–plain and simple. But you won’t find this team running their mouths. Instead, they’re running their plays in preparation for game time.

This year’s class of 25 seniors is working hard to set the right example for the rest of the team. Head coach Jeff Krumlauf is also one of the biggest influences on the players, who say his attitude is infectious.

The Spartans take the field for their first game of the season September 1. They’ll host Rangeview at Gary Berry Stadium.

This story is part of FOX21’s Sports Overtime series, celebrating high school football in southern Colorado. Sports Overtime airs every Friday at 10 p.m. on FOX21 News. Tap here for more Sports Overtime stories.