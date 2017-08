Related Coverage Entertainment lineup announced for 2017 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair which kicks off Friday, Aug. 28 isn’t necessarily about the rodeo, concert events and fried food, even though those are crowd favorites to Pueblo, it’s about the green.

The money that the fair brings into the town of Pueblo, that help’s keeps the economy booming.

The event has a sneak peek event Thursday night to give people a chance to ride the carnival rides before the fair opened.

The fair General Manager said the fair attendance is always a little shy of 500,000 people each year so that’s always a goal they strive to reach.

The State Fair is a huge annual event that puts Pueblo on the map and because so many people attend the fair it’s a good time to rope in tourists.

The President of the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce said they have an information table to capitalize on the huge audience.

”That information booth isn’t necessarily information about the Colorado State Fair which we do have, it’s about things that are going on in Pueblo, because we get a lot of questions about that,” said Rod Slyhoff.

“We’re really proud to make an impact on our local community and on the state as a whole with a $34 million a year economic impact,” said Sarah Cummings, General Manager of the Colorado State Fair.

An economic impact study on the fairgrounds said that the venue brings in $34 million to the state each year and $29 million of that comes in from the State Fair event alone.

Concerns have surfaced around carnival rides, after deaths from carnival rides around the country. Cummings also mentioned that all the carnival rides have been inspected thoroughly.

She said that the rides are inspected before they get off the truck, by carnival staff and then the fair contracts people to inspect them again.

The event runs for 11 days closing on Labor Day.

For more information on the Colorado State Fair, click here to visit their website.