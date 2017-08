Tap ► on the video above for interviews with head coach Jay Saravis, senior running back/defensive back Shamauri Rivera, and senior defensive tackle Nicholas Dunlap.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Indians football team has had low player turnout numbers over the past couple of years. Although that’s still the case, players say they’re hungry to prove they should not be underestimated.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Jay Saravis, the Indians say their opponents on the gridiron should be prepared to put up a fight.

In addition to a late start on the season and learning a new system, the Indians say their biggest challenge lies in learning the importance of fundamentals.

Cheyenne Mountain’s last postseason appearance came in 2012. With just over 30 players on the varsity squad, they plan to use being underestimated to their advantage.

The Indians’ quest for a turnaround season starts September 1, as they host Air Academy at home.

