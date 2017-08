COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wet weather is causing mushrooms to pop-up in southern Colorado, causing a big threat for dogs who eat them.

Over the past two weeks, the Southern Colorado Veterinary Internal Medicine has seen ten dogs who’ve most likely become ill after eating a mushroom — one of which, passed away after getting sick.

Veterinarians say, the first signs appear after one or two hours and a dog may show symptoms like; stomach problems, profound drooling and even seizures.

“The thing with mushrooms is that they can pop-up overnight, so you really need to be diligent and walk your yard each day and if you see any mushrooms just remove them,” said Dr. Chris McReynolds, Owner of Southern Colorado Veterinary Internal Medicine.

Some dogs may seem better after two days, but experts warn they aren’t in the clear until at least a week, as mushrooms can lead to liver failure.

Experts also say it’s important to bring your dog in immediately, if you suspect they’ve ingested a mushroom.