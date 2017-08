COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is accused of scamming multiple people out of more than $450,000, and police say there may be more victims.

Police said 35-year-old Benjamin Rose turned himself in to police last week, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rose is charged with theft and forgery.

Police said Rose operated a Ponzi scheme in which he convinced investors to buy properties he claimed he would remodel and sell for a profit. Instead, he used the money to pay back other victims’ investments and convince them to invest higher amounts. He used fraudulent land deeds and bank statements to further his deception, according to police.

Police said Rose scammed victims out of more than $450,000 over the past year.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone who has “invested” with Rose or feels they have been scammed by him is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).